Let Buhari Express His Personal View On The Subject Matter, Moderator Cautions Osinbajo

Share this post:









Moderator, Kadriah Ahmed , cautioned Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, asking him to allow President Muhammadu Buhari express his personal view on the authenticity of a video depicting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State allegedly receiving bribes from a contractor.

Osinbajo, who had interjected on several occasions , attempted to bail out his principal who was reluctant to answer the question.

“He can talk for himself , ” the moderator retorted.

Buhari later responded ,

“As I told you, I have seen the clip . I don ’t know how much technology was used but can Ganduje fail to trust someone to take it to him ? Does he have to take it himself ? Smiling? I honestly am overwhelmed. The system has given me some relief; it is in court. It is in the state assembly . So , let them as much as possible deal with it.

“This has received a lot of publicity and I hope by the time I visit Kano for my re -election campaign , there would be some answers from the courts and assembly in Kano State .”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 370 times, 370 visits today)