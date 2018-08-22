Miyetti Allah’s Killer herdsmen are part of Buhari’s admnistration – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri says Nigerians need no further proof of a connection and coordination between killer herdsmen and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reno disclosed this while responding to the threat by Miyetti Allah to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, where they asked the Senate President to resign or they forced him out of Office.

According to him, Nigeria now has four arms of Government: The Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary and Miyetti Allah’s Killer herdsmen

“Miyetti Allah threatens to force @BukolaSaraki out of office if he doesn’t resign! Do we need further proof of a connection and coordination between killer herdsmen and the very top of the @MBuhari government? Why should Miyetti Allah hound Buhari’s political enemies?” he tweeted

“So Miyetti Allah openly threatens to forcefully remove @SPNigeria @BukolaSaraki if he does not resign and nothing happens to them? Under Buhari, Nigeria now has FOUR arms of Government: The Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary and Miyetti Allah’s KILLER HERDSMEN” he added.

