My Father Forgave Buhari And Others Before He Died – Shagari’s Son

Alhaji Bala Shagari, eldest son of late President Shehu Shagari has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari over his condolence visit to the family in Sokoto State, even as he noted that his father told them that he had pardoned everybody before his death.

According to him, his father had no grudge against Buhari or anyone because Shagari “told us he had pardoned everyone”.

The eldest son told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, in Sokoto, Sokoto State, that the family was happy with the visit and Buhari’s pledge to immortalize the late president. Bala, who is the District Head of Shagari town in Sokoto, however, said he would not comment on Buhari’s pledge until it was fulfilled

