Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Buhari >> My Father Forgave Buhari And Others Before He Died – Shagari’s Son

My Father Forgave Buhari And Others Before He Died – Shagari’s Son

9 hours ago
Share this post:

Alhaji Bala Shagari, eldest son of late President Shehu Shagari has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari over his condolence visit to the family in Sokoto State, even as he noted that his father told them that he had pardoned everybody before his death.

According to him, his father had no grudge against Buhari or anyone because Shagari “told us he had pardoned everyone”.

The eldest son told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, in Sokoto, Sokoto State, that the family was happy with the visit and Buhari’s pledge to immortalize the late president. Bala, who is the District Head of Shagari town in Sokoto, however, said he would not comment on Buhari’s pledge until it was fulfilled

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 55 times, 55 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh