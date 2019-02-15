“My Programmes Since My Presidency Were Geared Towards Uplifting The Poor & Making Their Lives Comfortable” – Buhari

Share this post:









President Buhari who revealed who spoke at Karakanda Stadium in Katsina while rounding off his presidential campaign for Saturday’s election disclosed that he is seeking reelection because of his pact with the poor.

President Buhari who spoke in Hausa, stated that all his government programmes since he became the President were geared towards uplifting the poor and making their lives comfortable. The Nigerian President who said he will continue with all the programmes and come up with more innovations that would further alleviate the sufferings of the poor if he was reelected, mentioned the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, the anti-corruption war and promotion of agriculture, particularly the ban on importation of rice as some of his achievements.

“My administration is making concerted efforts to liberate 17 local governments that were before under the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Before our election in 2014, the Boko Haram insurgents were confusing our youths, telling them that they were fighting because of Allah.

“When we were elected, we embarked on enlightenment campaigns preaching to the youths that they were being used to detonate bombs that kill innocent people. Islam does not support the killings of innocent people for no just cause,’’ he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)