NASS Workers Withdraw Services As Buhari Presents 2019 Budget

Share this post:









The atmosphere at the National Assembly was calm as President Muhammadu Buhari presents the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the legislature today.

The President was scheduled to arrive at 11am and lay the budget before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives. Men of the Nigeria Police and operatives of the Department of State Services are spearheading security operations in and around the complex.

Presidential Guards Brigade, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, among others, are also on the ground. The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was in the House chamber to conduct a rehearsal for the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate), Senator Ita Enang, who will guide Buhari on his movement and presentation in the chamber.

Workers at the National Assembly, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, who had crippled business and legislative activities as part of their four-day warning strike, were not to be seen.

The workers, who barricaded the entrances to the National Assembly on Monday, and had earlier picketed the chambers, were still at the main entrance to the premises as of 8am, had resolved to stay away from the premises pending the time the budget presentation would last.

While businesses have remained closed, security operatives conducted multiple checks at each of the gates on the premises.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)