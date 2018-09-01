NBA rejects Buhari stands on rule of law and National security

The Nigeria Bar Associaton (NBA) has rejected president Muhammadu Buhari statement that his administration will continue to place National security over the rule of law.

In a communiqué, signed by its immediate past President and the General Secretary, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), and Mr. Abiola Olagunju, the NBA maintained that the rule of law was central to democracy and any security concerns of the government.

The NBA frowns at the growing trends whereby government decides on which court orders to obey. They noted that the court has an exclusive responsibility under a democratic dispensation to interpret the Constitution and other laws, and government and the citizenry must comply with court orders at all times until set aside.

“The conference completely rejects the presidential statement subordinating the rule of law to national security. The NBA restates that the rule of law is central to a democracy and any national security concerns by the government must be managed within the perimeters and parameters of the rule of law,” the NBA noted.

“As a corollary, conference frowns upon the present growing trend whereby government decides on which court orders to obey.

“The court has exclusive duty under a democratic dispensation to interpret the Constitution and other laws, and government and the citizenry must comply with court orders at all times until set aside.

“The conference emphatically objects to the issuance of the Executive Orders in respect to matters already in court and observes that any such order is a breach of the principle of separation of powers; and counsels that Executive Orders be issued for good governance and to manage operations of government, and not to encroach or usurp upon the constitutional powers of other arms of government, lest Executive Orders become attempts at decree-making”

