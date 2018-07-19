Niger Delta leaders to Buhari: No to PIGB, yes to PIB

Leaders from Nigeria’s oil rich Niger Delta region are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) claiming that it does not in any way address the long agitations of the people of the region.

According to the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the only oil reform bill that would be acceptable to the Niger Delta was the original Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which recommended a 10 percent equitable share for the oil producing areas.

Spokesman for the group Anabs Sara-Igbe in a statement on Wednessday warned President Buhari that the Amnesty scheme was a security tool to restore peace in the Niger Delta, as such there was need to thread with caution.

Meanwhile a former Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Development Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Joseph Ellah, has aligned with the position of PANDEF saying signing the PIGB will be against national interest.

“If the president signs the PIGB, he signs himself, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Nigeria’s oil and gas away. The PIGB is a privatisation bill. Do Nigerians realise that the PIGB is aimed at selling off all the oil and gas assets to private people?

“If you sell off the oil and gas where will you get 13 percent derivation from? The Niger Delta states and the Federal Government will depend mainly on royalty. The 13 percent derivation is based on sales of crude. If they sell off the crude oil and gas assets, that will be the end of 13 percent derivation,” he said.

