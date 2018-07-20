Nigeria will not develop without restructuring – Ayo Adebanjo

‘The constitution of this country must be restructured towards true federalism, if it is not restructured, there will be no room for development,’ were the exact words of AFENIFERE chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo at the anniversary of The Triune Centre, a youth church of The Trinity House and Commendation Award in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said for a country to develop, it first must exist, as such Nigeria cannot exist without restructuring.

On the anti-corruption fight of the federal government, Mr. Adebanjo said the crusade has been lopsided.

“Even the man who is anti-corruption crusader today, before he came in, he said he borrowed N27 million to contest. What has he done to put a stop to that ever since he assumed office?

“He promised to cut down the senators’ allowances. What has he done to change the status quo of the legislators? Because when you talk of corruption, it begins from the people you vote for. How can a man spend billions of naira to win an election and you expect him to be clean when he gets to office?” he queried.

