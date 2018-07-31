Omokri to Buhari: Stop chasing Ortom, provide jobs for over 7 million out of job Nigerians

Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create jobs for the over 7 million Nigerians who are out of jobs.

It would be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics NBS through the Statistician General Dr. Yemi Kale recently revealed that about 7.9million Nigerians lost their jobs over the last two years.

Reno Omokri in a tweet on Tuesday said; “The focus of President Muhammadu Buhari should be to provide jobs for the 7.9 million Nigerians established by the Statistician General Yemi KaleNational Bureau of Statistics to have lost their jobs in just 21 months as published in the release of December 2017, and not using the EFCC to hound Gov Sam Ortom.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook