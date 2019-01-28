Onnoghen’s Suspension: President Buhari Acted On The Directives Of The Court, Not Political Intimidation Of Anyone – Garba Shehu

Share this post:









President Buhari’s senior media aide, Garba Shehu was a guest on Channels TV tonight where he spoke on the recent suspension of the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

According to him, ‘It’s a settled matter. I am not even sure that investigation is warranted in this circumstance, because there’s an admission’.

Garba Shehu went on to say, ‘our laws should be allowed to work, the President acted upon the directive by a court of law recognized by our own constitution, therefore, the President has done no wrong’.

It’s wrong to see this (Onnoghen’s Suspension) as political intimidation of anyone. The President needs not to intimidate anyone because in any case, he has no case before any judge.

Nigerians are just concerned that President Buhari is not doing this (Onnoghen’s Suspension) in a very nice way. Are we concerned about nicety or doing the right thing?

Those people who are saying that we are drifting into dictatorship, they have fallen into amnesia. They have forgotten what actually is dictatorship.

