PDP Condemns The Purchase Of Presidential Nomination Form For Buhari By A Group

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday criticized the buying of presidential nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari by a group.

PDP would want the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to sanction Buhari over the violating the provisions of the constitution which states that no group shall donate more that one million naira to an aspirant

PDP noted that the use of ‘shadowy group’ to purchase the ₦45m All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for the President is deceptive and goes to worsen the already battered image of the President.

The party further said that President Buhari does no longer have the moral right to present to Nigerian his pro-poor gimmick, which his followers have always made Nigerians to believe.

In a statement released by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Oloogbondiyan, the PDP said: , “Already, our people are daily confronted by the flaunting of affluence and material wealth by the President and those around him, while betraying and abandoning millions of poor Nigerians who, unfortunately, put their trust in him in 2015.

“Nigerians are aware that the very expensive personal effects, including posh jewelries daily paraded by his close relatives betrayed the gimmick of using an unregistered group, pieced together to execute another failed pro-poor stunt to sway Nigerians.”

The party called on INEC to take note: “purchase of the N45 million form by the group directly violates section 91 (9) of the Electoral Act which provides that “no individual or other entity shall donate more than One million naira (#1,000,000) to any candidate.

“Since President Buhari has not publicly disowned the purchase of the form by the group, the PDP charges INEC to, within the next 24 hours, hold him culpable and make him to face the appropriate sanctions for the violation of electoral laws.

“Finally, it is unfortunate that President Buhari and his handlers, in their desperation to hang on to power, even when they have been rejected, have reduced themselves to objects of public ridicule with their many bloopers ahead of the 2019 general elections,” the statement added.

