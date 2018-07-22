Presidency announces recruitment of 300,000 new N-Power beneficiaries

The Nigerian government said it plans to recruit 300,000 new beneficiaries in the second tranche of the N-Power volunteer scheme set to kick off on August 1.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, explained this in a press release on Thursday.

He said 200,000 beneficiaries are currently participating in the programme, and that by August 2018 the N-Power scheme will be empowering 500,000 unemployed Nigerian graduates.

The N-Power volunteer scheme is a crucial part of the administration’s National Social Investment Programmes designed to benefit Nigerians. It is currently in operation in the 36 states of Nigeria. The main thrust of the N-Power scheme is to harness Nigeria’s young demography through appropriate skill development, providing a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development, and linking outcomes to fixing inadequate public services and stimulating the larger economy.

Beneficiaries are engaged on different areas of public service, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), building/construction (N-Build). Beneficiaries are paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 during their period of engagement.

The final selection list broken down by states and local government areas (LGA) for each of the three (3) N-Power components would be circulated to all focal persons in the states and Abuja.

In conjunction with all State N-Power partners, the new beneficiaries will be deployed to their assigned Primary Places of Assignment (PPA) and all successfully deployed N-Power beneficiaries in the second batch will be engaged for two-years starting from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020 .

