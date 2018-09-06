Presidency Denies Allegations That Mr President Sympathies With Fulani Herdsmen

The presidency on Wednesday, reacted to the allegations that the president Muhammadu Buhari has been sympathetic to the activities of the killer herdsmen, described the allegation as “wicked and unfounded”.

In the editorial where the allegation was made against the President, the tabloid had alleged that the President was being indifferent to the atrocities of the herdsmen.

However, in reacting to the allegations, the Presidency said in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, that there is no iota of truth in the allegations of the media house, saying:

“We regret the September 4, 2018 editorial of the media house which alleged that President Buhari had sympathy for criminality perpetuated by a misguided group.

“The editorial was not only disrespectful of the President and his office, but was also reckless, thoughtless, inflammatory and totally irresponsible.

“It is steadily becoming clear from the views, news and opinions of this newspaper that it will explore every opportunity and twist every fact to declare every Nigerian and ECOWAS member with Fulani blood a terrorist, who must be stripped of their rights as citizens, or worse subjected to ethnic cleansing.

“We believe and strongly insist that criminality perpetrated by some miscreants should not be used to demonize other responsible and decent members of the same ethnic group.

“The collective demonization of any ethnic group because of the misguided behaviour or conduct of criminals is improper and no responsible government will ever do so.

“The Punch editorial is, therefore, sheer blackmail and mischief designed to push its own sinister and unpatriotic agenda disguised as free speech”.

