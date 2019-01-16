President Buhari And Osinbajo To Join In A Live Interactive Programme Today January 16th

Share this post:









The spokesperson of the Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo, has indicated that the APC presidential candidate, President Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, will be participating in a live televised 2-hour presidential townhall programme on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Keyamo, other presidential candidates will participate in the townhall programme. Read the statement below.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, who are also the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Presidential elections will, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 8:00pm (Nigerian time) participate in a live televised two-hour presidential town-hall programme. The venue shall be the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel Abuja. Attendance is strictly by invitation. All guests are expected to be seated by 7:00pm.

The presidential series, which is titled “The Candidates”, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice-Presidential Candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed and from the general public through various platforms.

The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations. It will also be streamed on-line at dtv.media to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.

Nigerians are encouraged to kindly tune in to participate.

