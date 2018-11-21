Nigeria Today

President Buhari appoints new Justice of the Supreme Court

46 mins ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Justice Musa Abaji to the Senate for confirmation as the new Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria

This was disclosed in plenary on Wednesday by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki while reading a letter on the floor of the Senate.

The Letter reads in part:

“In line with the1999 constitution upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby refer for confirmation the appointment of Justice Musa Abaji as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this is expeditiously considered by the Senate, accept the assurances of my highest regard

