President Buhari arrives Beijing ahead of Africa China summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Beijing, China ahead of the high level talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping on the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure.

Reports show that the president arrived capital international airport at about six o’clock in the evening local time.

He was received by senior Chinese government officials led by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Zhang Ming. Nigeria’s acting Ambassador to China and other top government officials including Governors of some states, as well as ministers were also at the airport to welcome President Buhari to the most populated and fastest growing economy in the world.

During the visit, the president is expected to discuss with Chinese authorities on greater support for the development of infrastructure in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

To this end several new agreements and memoranda of understanding are to be concluded and signed by officials of the two countries towards boosting trade and economic relations.

While in China, president and his delegation will undertake a guided tour of the shanghai free trade zone and Guangzhou economic and technological development zone to gain more useful insights and understanding of the policies that underpinned china’s economic growth in recent years.

This is in keeping his administrations prioritization of economic diversification and industrialization to create job opportunities.

