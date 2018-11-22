President Buhari Assures South East Governors Of Keeping To Terms Of Agreement Of Ongoing Projects

Share this post:









President Buhari has given the assurance that all ongoing Federal projects in the South East will be funded, saying that the seven-month delay in passing this year’s budget will not be an excuse.

Speaking at a meeting with South-East Governors and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Wednesday, at the State House, President Buhari pledged that the Federal government will continue to support the infrastructural projects in the South-East.

‘‘I assure you that we are doing our best and will not default on the agreements signed on ongoing projects,’’ the President told the delegation led by Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu.

President Buhari explained that part of the noticeable problems causing delay in the execution of the capital projects was the budget delay.

‘‘When you sign, and you don’t pay, they (contractors) can legally jerk up their costs. This is part of the problem.

‘‘The infrastructure budget is a deficit budget. The borrowing plan was only approved three weeks ago and all ministers and departments of government have been instructed to forge ahead. We must not find excuses for delaying the projects.

‘‘Developing infrastructure is the best thing we can do. When the roads are okay, the rails are established and there is power, Nigerians will flourish in their businesses,’’ he said.

President Buhari, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelemah, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and that of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, responded from point to point on all the issues raised by the Governors, to their satisfaction.

On the undulating surface of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the President assured that it will be addressed in the new budget. He also spoke of government’s serious interest in the new Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri standard gauge railway which connects several states including those in the South East.

The Minister of Transportation gave assurance that this project, the single most costly rail project at USD 12 billion, will soon be coming to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The Ministers were directed to follow up with the private sector on key projects in the region, including the South East Dry Port and the Geometric Power Plant in Aba, with a view to untangling the problems causing their delayed take-off.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State said they had come specifically to thank the President for the award of the contract for the major component of the second Niger Bridge at the cost of N206 billion. ‘‘The project is the dream of our people and it has become a dream come true. Our people said we must come and thank you. Your Excellency, Mr President we are grateful Sir,’’ he said.

Thereafter, Governor Umahi while enumerating some challenges confronting the Governors to the President said: ‘‘out of mutual respect, we have come to you as a caring leader to listen to us.’’

Other Governors on the delegation were Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke.

