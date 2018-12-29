President Buhari Flags-Off Presidential Campaign In Uyo

Share this post:









The Godswill Akpabio International stadium was filled to the brim moments before the flag-off of the APC National Campaign for the 2019 elections.

Different cultural troupes from the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom perform and chant solidarity songs even as they await President Buhari’s arrival as at about 2.30 p.m.

The stadium was decorated with posters with inscriptions “Buhari and Ekere Together We prosper’’; Next Level 2019 Buhari and Ekere’’; Yes to Buhari and Ekere; Sen. Owan Eno for 2019 in Cross River State; and `Ete Amedio’ (Papa Welcome)’’.

Other posters including “APC, Next Level Nigeria: Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Muhammadu Buhari’’, among others have also adorned the stadium.

One person whose impression would linger in the minds of the supporters would by the ex-governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi whose dancing skills was relatively unmarched.

This isn’t the first time Amaechi will be showing off in public as he is known to severally adopt some of the new dances that

