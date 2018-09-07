President Buhari Is Back Home In Nigeria After A Trip To China

President Mahammudu Buhari have arrived Abuja after one week trip to China to attend a Forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC).

The President was accompanied on the trip by his wife, daughter, nine ministers and four governors.

The news of the President return was released through a “tweet” by his Personal Assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

The “tweet” reads:

“After a successful outing at the #FOCAC2018 in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja, yesterday,” Ahmad wrote.

During his one week stay in China, the President signed a $328m agreement with Chinese Authorities on the National and Communication Technology Infrastructure BackBone (NICTIB) Phase 11

According to the Senior Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the NICTIB projects will be executed by Galaxy BackBone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI), while Chinese EXIM bank will finance it.

It was gathered that Buhari solicited for support from the Chinese Authorities for the speedy completion of the Mambilla Power project in Taraba state.

According to him, Nigeria had benefited from Chinese Government assisted projects since the inception of his administration to the tune of $5b

He also met with a cross section of Nigerian communities in China.

