President Buhari Is Conferred With Polio Champion Award For Committing To Eradicate Polio In Nigeria

President Buhari has been recognised for the prestigious Polio Champion Award for his extra ordinary commitment and leadership in the polio eradication programme in Nigeria.

Rotary International President, Barry Rassin, who is on a four-day official visit to Nigeria, presented the award to President Buhari, Thursday, at State House, Abuja.

The Polio Champion Award was instituted by Rotary International in 1995 to recognize and appreciate the contributions of Heads of Governments and organisations that have played a key role in polio eradication around the world.

The last recipient of the Award was Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. Other past recipients include Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

