Reno to Buhari: Your body language has turned to Body odour

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri says the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari may have turned to Body odour considering the number of defection the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has witnessed in the past couple of hours.

In a statement on Twitter, while welcoming Benue State back to the People Democratic Party (PDP), Reno said the defection was a mass movement from poverty to prosperity and from sadness to gladness.

He noted that at the current rate of defection from APC to PDP, Aisha Buhari may soon decamp from the ‘Other room’ to the ‘Throne room’

“Let me, on behalf of former President @GEJonathan, welcome Benue and her people back to the PDP. We will protect and progress you. No more will you observe mass burials in Benue. With the PDP, you will observe mass movement from poverty to prosperity and from sadness to gladness

“Yesterday it was 16 Senators and 36 Representatives, today it is Governor San Ortom of Benue. At this rate, are we sure that Aisha Buhari will not decamp from the other room to the throne room? Everyone is coming to their senses. The body language has turned to body odour!

“I congratulate Benue State Governor, Sam Ortom, for coming to his senses and leaving @OfficialAPCNg, the party of sorrow, tears & blood, for @OfficialPDPNig, the party of joy, laughter and prosperity. No Benue son should remain in a party that does nothing when herdsmen kill you!” he tweeted

