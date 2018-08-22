Sallah: I always look forward to receiving NYSC members in Daura – Buhari

President Muhammdu Buhari says he always looks forward to receiving members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC in his Daura home every Sallah period.

Buhari made the disclosure yesterday when he received members of the Corps posted to Daura in his country home during the Eid il Adha celebrations.

Describing the NYSC as one of the best things that has happened to Nigeria, the President said it was heartwarming that many of the Corps members posted to Daura are from southern Nigeria and have never lived in or experienced that part of the country.

“One of the Sallah traditions I look forward to the most is the visit by Youth Corpers posted to Daura. I think the NYSC is one of the best things that has happened to Nigeria, because of the opportunity it gives young Nigerians to see and know different parts of the country.

“For them to be brought to the desert or near the Sahel region is a difficult thing, but I have no doubt it will make a positive impact on Nigeria.

“I welcomed them to my ancient town of Daura, and asked them to enjoy their service year, and the hospitality of the people.

‘Regardless of where they’re from, Daura is also their home, and I hope that in the years to come, they will look back to this time with fond memories,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)