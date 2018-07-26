Saraki will not be able to save you, Buhari’s ally tells defecting Senators

A close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim says Senate President, Bukola Saraki will not be able to save defecting Senators in their polling units in 2019.

Senator Ibrahim who disclosed that they were Senators who see Saraki as a god, noted that most of those defecting from APC were voted into office not because of their capacity but because of Buhari.

He also issued a strong warning to both Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representative asking them to resign from the ruling APC or risk expulsion.

Ibrahim also disclosed that all those who resigned from the APC will lose their seats in 2019.

“I know that those who take Saraki like god will go. This is because wherever Saraki goes they will go.” Ibrahim noted

“But the mistake they have made is the failure to realise that politics is local.

“Nobody will say Isa Misau and Suleiman Nazif (two Bauchi State senators) were voted because of Saraki. They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.”

