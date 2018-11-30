Secondus And Saraki Challenge Buhari To Presidential Debate With Atiku

Share this post:









The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the challenge of a debate thrown at him by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, after he had been introduced by Secondus to the members of the PDP National Executive Committee during the 83rd PDP NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday, challenged Buhari to a national debate for the two of them to explain to Nigerians their programmes and policies.

Secondus who also spoke on the occasion, agreed that President Buhari should debate with the PDP presidential candidate.

He said, “We challenge President Buhari to come out and debate and tell the people what he wants to do. He should not use proxy. Let him debate on issues with our candidate. Let him come out and debate. Politics is about engagement and persuasion and not by intimidation and arm-twisting. We have the best candidate in the country today and he is free and ready to debate on issues. We will not accept debate by proxy. If you want to rule Nigeria, come out and tell the people what you intend to do.”

Also, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, asked Buhari to debate with Atiku. He lamented the economic challenges of the country, adding that Buhari, who he said had been incapable of running the country well should give way to Atiku who he said would offer better governance.

He said, “Let the man that does not have it leave the place and let the man that has it come in and do it. It depends on Nigerians to decide on what to do. It is not about sentiment, it is about who can do it. That is why I agree with you chairman, (Secondus) he (Buhari) must come out and tell Nigerians what he wants to do.

That’s why our chairman said they should have a presidential debate; let’s hear and let Nigerians decide. This is what we need to do, so that Nigerians can decide truly who will provide that future for them.”

