Senator Dino Melaye Says God Reveals To Him That Atiku Abubakar Will Emerge Victorious On Saturday

Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed that God told him who will become Nigeria’s next president.

According to Dino, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Melaye said it was a revelation from God that Atiku will emerge winner of this Saturday’s presidential election ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this while speaking at the 84th emergency meeting of the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Melaye: “The Nigerian military must know that every soldier, police, para-military took an oath of allegiance and that oath of allegiance is not for President Mammadu Buhari, it is in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And any soldier, police or para-military personal used by the APC to unleash terror on Nigerians during elections, we will record you.

“And some of you know you have network problem with God. As for me, I have no network problem with God. Whenever I called upon him, he answered me.

“And he told me that Atiku will be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So if you allow yourselves to be used, I want to plead Mr. President Sir, I want to be a member of the special panel that will try military officers who betray the constitution of Nigeria.”

