Soldiers Search Atiku’s Plane Upon Arrival In Nigeria

26 mins ago

President Buhari has been accused of masterminding soldiers’ search of  PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku’s plane upon return to Nigeria from Dubai.

Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri  shared the news of Atiku’s plane search on Twitter, he wrote;

@Atiku just returned to Nigeria and @MBujari sent a team of Army, Police, Custom & Immigration officers to surround then search his plane. What were they hoping to find? What is Buhari afraid of? Why this harassment? If Buhari performed would he be afraid of losing? #RenosDarts

Why did @MBuhari order such a large military force to surround and search the plane of @Atiku, the Presidential candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig? Was he hoping that they’d find his non existing @WAECNigeria certificate? Our security should face Boko Haram not Atiku #RenosDarts

 

