Special Report: Muhammadu Buhari: From a small town in Daura to a Political champion of Nigeria

Share this post:









“Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work” – Robin S Sharma

Whether you like him or not, two things you can never take away from Muhammadu Buhari is his smiles in the face of difficulties and his determination to go after whatever he wants no matter what it takes.

As Ibrahima an indigene of Daura recounted, Buhari used to thrilled Daura town as a little boy with his humility and a smiling face.

“He was very humble, shy and intelligent. His rise to become the Nigeria’s President was expected because of his personality,” Ibrahima noted.

Ibrahima told us that Buhari never accepted no as an answer especially when he was convinced that he was doing the right thing and disclosed that his love for Nigeria made him to join the Nigerian army after his 19th birthday.

Ibrahima just like many other people we interviewed in Daura was full of love and praise for Buhari, the one who they believe is the only solution to the many years of poor leadership in Nigeria.

“He is a go getter, he will never accept no for an answer, no matter the situation”

For instance, when the chorus of “Sai Baba” was a delicacy on the lips of many Nigerians during the build-up to the 2015 general election, Buhari had already contested for the presidency and lost 3 consecutive times yet he didn’t give up.

Many people thought that he was too old to win, there was even speculations that he was about to die, but he didn’t give up. When he finally breaks the jinx and became the President, he had to battle with sickness for months yet he didn’t give up.

Even as 2019 Presidential elections draws near, there have been many letters, prophesies, speculations and warning that he should not contest but as a warrior who will rather die at the battle field, he is well suited and prepared to prove to Nigerians and the World that he has the compass that can bring about the much-needed change in Nigeria.

Born in Daura, Katsina state, Buhari is the 23rd child of his father and was raised by his mother, after he lost his dad when he was just four years old.

He joined Military when he was 19, and became a platoon commander at 21. He was once the governor of North Eastern States, governor of Borno State, Federal Commissioner for Petroleum (Position now called minister), head of State, Chairman of petroleum trust funds, among others.

He was the brain behind ‘War against Indiscipline” which tried to address perceived lack of public morality and civic responsibilities in Nigeria, when he was the Military head of State.

Almost everyone we interviewed in our tour of Daura informed us that Buhari is a man of integrity, we were surprise when some women took to the streets to shout “Sai Buhari” to establish their love for Buhari.

He is a man that is loved by many and is also hated by many. His passion and determination to achieve greatness against all odds is a story that will inspire many generations.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)