Theresa May: PDP berates Buhari, says Presidency was only concerned with photo-ops and diplomatic niceties

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over what it describes as ‘failure to take advantage’ of the diplomatic visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May recently to Nigeria.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Thursday said it was unfortunate and completely unpatriotic that instead of thinking of ways to draw economic dividends from the important state visits, President Buhari was rather more interested in using them to secure international endorsements for his selfish re-election bid.

“We all saw a British Prime Minister who was favourably disposed to a healthy and productive engagement on critical areas of our economy and how President Buhari and his officials, out of sheer incompetence, failed to seize the opportunity for the benefit of our nation.

“Instead, the Buhari Presidency was more interested in photo-ops and diplomatic niceties, perhaps to score cheap political points, indicative of how our Presidency has diminished in the last three years.

“The robust and very fruitful engagement the British leader later had with Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, shows how low, the standard of national leadership has fallen in our country under the Buhari Presidency,” he said.

The party advised the president to immediately end his governments lethargy and seek help in setting up a team comprising of very competent and knowledgeable hands to interface with diplomats of such international repute.

