‘They Need Psychiatric Evaluation’ – Festus Keyamo Reacts To CUPP Questioning Buhari’s Health Fitness

Two days ago, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) initiated Legal Action at Federal High Court to stop President Buhari from participating in 2019 election over what it described as “his Mental and Physical instability.” (Read HERE)

Reacting to the development, President Buhari’s campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo said, ‘for those who see PMB on roof top of buses campaigning around the country and who still question his fitness for elections, we need to first carry out a psychiatric evaluation on them to determine whether they have the mental capacity to even be part of our political discourse’.

He added that, ‘those who see a simple misstep down a flight of stairs on ONE occasion & a slip of the tongue on ONE occasion as serious health issue will be cured of their mental state by millions of PVCs in a few days’ time. Each ballot paper that drops 4 PMB will represent a dose of injection’.

