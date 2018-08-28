Trump comment of no significance to us – FG

The Federal Government says it is unperturbed by alleged comments made by United States President Donald Trump over the last visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the White House.

Internationally renowned newspaper Financial Times had reported recently that Mr. Trump had described his meeting with the Nigerian leader as ‘lifeless’ saying he would not wish to have any of such meetings again.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed while commenting on the matter said although he doubts the authenticity of the claim that the President of the United States said that, even if he had, it was of no significance to Nigeria.

“I doubt the authenticity of the claim that the President of the USA said that.

“But if truly he said so, then it is of no significance to us.

“This is because the same Trump publicly endorsed and applauded the President for a job well done,” he said.

