‘Lifeless’ comment: When will you charge Trump for hate speech – Fayose mocks Presidency

Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose has reacted to an alleged comment by United States President Donald Trump where he referred to his meeting with Preisdent Muhammadu Buhari at the White House as ‘lifeless’.

The alleged comment which was made public by Financial Times had caused a lot of stir especially in Nigeria.

Fayose while reacting to the comments said he wondered why “undiplomatic Trump” will be charged for “international” hate speech by President Buhari.

“Just wondering when President Buhari will charge “undiplomatic Trump” for this international “Hate Speech” because if it were to be Fayose uunnm!! …… Thank God Trump is not a Nigerian…. National security supremacy would have applied,” he said on his official twitter handle.

