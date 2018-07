President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the Abuja metro line met with Nigeria’s first female train driver Abiola Fatima Isa.

The president who was in transit from the Idu Metro station to the Abuja station had a long conversation with Mrs. Abiola.

Mrs Abiola Fatima Isa speaks Chinese fluently.

