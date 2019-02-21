VP, Yemi Osinbajo Debunks Resignation Reports, Pledges Loyalty To The Leadership Of President Buhari

Share this post:









Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied rumours of him resigning from the Buhari government. He denied the reports on his Facebook page. He also reacted to claims that he was locked out of the security meeting President Buhari had with service chiefs and some Northern governors on Tuesday.

”Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

I have not resigned!

I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari

