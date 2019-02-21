Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Buhari >> VP, Yemi Osinbajo Debunks Resignation Reports, Pledges Loyalty To The Leadership Of President Buhari

VP, Yemi Osinbajo Debunks Resignation Reports, Pledges Loyalty To The Leadership Of President Buhari

4 hours ago
Share this post:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied rumours of him resigning from the Buhari government. He denied the reports on his Facebook page. He also reacted to claims that he was locked out of the security meeting President Buhari had with service chiefs and some Northern governors on Tuesday.

”Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.

I have not resigned!

I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh