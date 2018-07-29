We don’t need a sick President, Secondus replies Amaechi

National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has described the comment credited to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that Buhari will win in 2019 even on sick bed as a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari was not on his right state of health.

Speaking with the Punch, Secondus lamented that 2019 election will be between the desperate cabal and Nigerians who are ready to be freed from the grips of the wicked.

He noted that Nigerians does not need a sick president, according to him, a sick president cannot give his maximum attention to the needs of the country.

“If Amaechi could say that the President would win on a sickbed, then he knows the health status of his principal. He knows that we have a sick leader who will not be able to give his maximum attention to the country.” he told the Punch

“We don’t need such a man at this critical time. We need a President who will be able to work 24 hours and read all memos, stand at meetings and debate with people and the parliament. We don’t need a figurehead president that the likes of Amaechi are praying for.

“I know that people like him want a president they can deceive, who will not be on top of happenings in their ministries and in the country. They want a president who won’t watch television and who will not read newspapers. If that is what they want, they will meet their Waterloo in 2019.” he added.

