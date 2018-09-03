Nigeria Today

What Buhari wants INEC, Police to do to voters during 2019 elections

3 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as well as the Nigeria Police Force NPF to respect the people to express their wishes during the 2019 general elections.

President Buhari while meeting with a cross-section of Nigerians in Beijing, China, where he is attending the China Africa summit said the law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect the people to express their wishes.

“Those interested in participating in the elections must get their PVCs, register in their constituency and elect anybody of their choice across ethnicity and religion. The Nigerian police, law enforcement agencies and INEC must respect the people to express their wishes,” the President said.

