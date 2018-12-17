‘You Are A Role Model’ – Ibrahim Babangida Welcomes President Buhari To The Club Of Over 75

Share this post:









General Ibrahim Babandiga, a former Nigerian Military President, celebrates President Muhammadu Buhari at 76.

In a statement by the former president, he described President Buhari as ‘an excellent role model to many young aspiring politicians and even to the not-so-young, because of the way and manner you have managed to sustain the survival of our country as an indivisible one nation albeit in the face of many daunting diversions’.

He further said “you achieved great success in the fight against corruption, terrorism and other forms of insecurity in addition to getting our country out of economic recession. I wish to congratulate you for all the achievements you have recorded in your lifetime and particularly for your humility, deep sense of honesty and faith you have shown in the various aspects of governance, politics and democracy as our President.”

“As we get over our mid-seventies, we can say with all sense of modesty that we should celebrate every birthday anniversary with prayers in order for us to thank Allah for all the blessings and the bounties He showered upon us.

“It is only fair that we pause and reflect in our own different ways on all the life’s challenges we face day by day and the positive strides we have been blessed to attain.

“A typical day in the life of a Nigerian President requires faith, poise, patience, tenacity, experience, strategic thinking and quality character for one to get through it.”

“I join the first lady, Aisha and all your children and grandchildren in wishing you many happy returns of your birthday.

“Aisha’s loyalty and support, as the home front commander, is invigorating since by our age we require much comfort, care and affection at home. Welcome to our club of the over 75

