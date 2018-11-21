₦250K Is Up For Grabs To Anybody Who Brings Useful Information Of Erring Dangote Truck Drivers

Share this post:









The management of Dangote Group is appealing to members of the public to assist them in identifying their drivers who engage in illegal haulage activities with the organization’s trucks.

This move has become necessary in an effort by the management of the organisation to get rid of unscrupulous drivers who give them a bad name.

To encourage people to report erring drivers, the organization has announced a reward of ₦250,000 for anyone who provides information that would lead to the arrest of unscrupulous drivers.

Dangote Industries Limited is also warning those who illegally transport goods or other materials on Dangote trucks that such unauthorised goods shall henceforth be confiscated and such drivers and owners would face the full wrath of the law.

A statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, reads:

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited wishes to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons.

In pursuit of this objective, anyone with verifiable information which will lead to the arrest of such person(s) or goods will be rewarded with the sum of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only).

The statement went on to urge members of the public that while making their report they should remember to include the Truck Type; Truck Plate Number; Truck Cab No.; Location of the Truck, Contents of the Truck, Colour of the Truck and Photographs of the Truck and goods if possible.

