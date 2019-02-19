2018 results: NSE All-Share Index rebounds by 0.67 per cent

Share this post:









Agency Report

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indices rebounded by 0.67 per cent on Tuesday after reacting to polls shift.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index rose by 216.11 points or 0.67 per cent to close at 32,406.18 against 32,190.07 achieved on Monday due to earnings season.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.004 trillion inched N80 billion or 0.67 per cent to close at N12.084 trillion.

Presco recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, gaining N2.40 to close at N75 per share.

Zenith Bank followed with a gain of N1.35 to N25.35, while Guaranty Trust Bank gained N1.20 to close at N37.70 per share.

Dangote Sugar appreciated by 60k to close at N15.15, while Custodian and Allied Insurance added 50k to close at N6.55 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1.80 to close at N168.20 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of 80k to close at N192.50, while Dangote Flour was down by 15k to close at N9.45 per share.

Transcorp also shed 15k to close at N1.39, while Unity Bank declined by 11k to close at N1.03 per share.

In all, a total of 361.82 million shares valued at N4.16 billion was exchanged by investors in 4,623 deals, representing an increase of 55.01 per cent.

This was against the 233.42 million shares worth N3.36 billion traded in 4,134 deals on Monday.

Transcorp was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 120.22 million shares worth N168.21 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 37.34 million shares valued at N925.54 million, while FBN Holdings exchanged 31.18 million shares worth N250.64 million.

Diamond Bank sold 20.88 million shares valued at N49.31 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank accounted for 20.87 million shares worth N778.03 million.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)