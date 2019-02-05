2019 Presidency: Yoruba Farmers Say They Will Support The Candidate That Has Interest In Agricultural Development

Share this post:









A leading body of farmers in the South West, the Agbekoya Farmers’ Society, has distanced itself from the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by Afenifere.

Agbekoya made it clear that it would surely support any political party that has a good interest in agricultural development

Agbekoya said that Afenifere cannot speak on behalf of the South West.

President General of Agbekoya, Aare Okikiola Aremu Kamorudeen made this remark after its national executive council meeting held in Lagos yesterday.

The meeting also had in attendance its National Secretary, Otunba Adegbenro Ogunlana and other representatives of the society from Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi and Lagos states, according to Vanguard.

He said, “It was generally and anonymously agreed upon that Afenifere is no longer representing the interest of the Yoruba.

“Since the demise of Chief Abraham Adesanya, the so-called Yoruba leaders have lost their way and no more relevant politically because of their personal interest.

”Their faith was tested and they failed woefully during the 2015 general election when Agbekoya supported and stood by this present government and they won with support from our farmers.

“But presently, we’re yet to decide on whom to support. Very soon we will make our stand known to the public.

“Agbekoya will surely support any political party that has a good interest in agricultural development.

“Agbekoya warns any group or individuals who may want to sell Yoruba to desist from the act, if not we will deal with them according to our custom.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)