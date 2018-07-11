Africa’s richest man, Dangote says he needs a new wife

Africa’s Richest man and the Chairman Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has told Financial Times that he needs a new wife at 61.

In an interview with David Piling of Financial Times, the twice divorced billionaire covered many topics from his need of a new wife, to his religious side and his interest in Arsenal football club.

The Billionaire’s schedule is also inhibiting romance and he confirms he is looking for a new bride. He is Twice divorced and with three grown-up daughters.

“I’m not getting younger. Sixty years is no joke,” he says, “but it doesn’t make sense to go out and get somebody if you don’t have the time. Right now, things are really, really very busy, because we have the refinery, we have the petrochemicals, we have the fertiliser, we have the gas pipeline.” He said and added “I need to calm down a bit.”

The billionaire also said he takes more than 100 phone calls everyday. Also adding that he fasts at least once a week.

Dangote is not a man known to give up on his dreams, and his dreams about Arsenal Football Club will not be different, he reveals.

“I love Arsenal and I will definitely go for it,” he told FT, adding that the club should be worth about $2bn.

Speaking as the owner of the club, Dangote said he would involve himself in rebuilding the team — “chipping in my own advice”.

“When I buy it, I have to bring it up to the expectations of our supporters,” he said, stating that his refinery is priority now. “Once I have finished with that headache, I will take on football,” he concludes.

