Atiku’s US Trip Was A Closely Guarded Secret That Was Not Known To Many – Dele Momodu

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s trip to the United States is still trending on the social media and now more facts have emerged about the trip and how it was kept secret.

According to a report by Dele Momodu’s The Bossnewspaper, ‘the US trip was a closely guarded secret that was not known to even his family members and close aides. Some who had a hint believed he was heading to London, UK. According to our source, when his aircraft took off in Lagos, the flight was scheduled for London’.

The report went on to say, ‘Alhaji Atiku Abubakar arrived London before heading to the United States’.

