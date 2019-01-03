Nigeria Today

Barack Obama Makes A Debut On Billboard Hot R&B Chart

2 hours ago
Former US president Barack Obama has made his debut on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart this week.

According to Billboard Hot R&B charts, the former 44th President earned a spot at #22 for his appearance on a track from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” called “One Last Time.”

The song starts with 307,000 on-demand U.S. streams and 9,000 downloads sold in the week ending Dec. 27.

In addition to Obama, the 4-minute track features Christopher Jackson and BeBe Winans; Obama appears at the end of the song, delivering George Washington’s farewell address.

The gospel track was released December 20, 2018 by the Broadway musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, in the accompany of a series of “Hamildrops–” songs intended to raise money for various nonprofits.

 

