CBN Publishes List Of 42 Items Not Qualified For FOREX

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has added one more item to the 41 items not qualified for foreign exchange (forex).

In a statement released by its director, trade and exchange department, Ahmed Umar today December 10th, the apex bank said it added fertiliser to the list because it can no longer allocate forex for its importation into Nigeria.

The bank said the list of the 42 items became effective from December 7th this year. The bank however assured all authorised dealers and the general public that all outstanding form M requests made for fertiliser before December 7 will be honoured by the bank.

See the full list of items no longer eligible for FOREX

THE 42 ITEMS ARE:

Rice

Cement

Margarine

Palm kernel/Palm oil products/vegetables oils

Meat and processed meat products

Vegetables and processed vegetable products

Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey

Private airplanes/jets

Indian incense

Tinned fish in sauce(Geisha)/sardines

Cold rolled steel sheets

Galvanized steel sheets

Roofing sheets

Wheelbarrows

Head pans

Metal boxes and containers

Enamelware

Steel drums

Steel pipes

Wire rods(deformed and not deformed)

Iron rods and reinforcing bard

Wire mesh

Steel nails

Security and razor wine

Wood particle boards and panels

Wood Fibre Boards and Panels

Plywood boards and panels

Wooden doors

Toothpicks

Glass and Glassware

Kitchen utensils

Tableware

Tiles-vitrified and ceramic

Textiles

Woven fabrics

Clothes

Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers

Soap and cosmetics

Tomatoes/tomato pastes

Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases

Fertiliser

