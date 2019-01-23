‘FG Is Fighting Poverty In The Country Step-By-Step’ — Udo Udoma

Share this post:









The federal government said yesterday that it is fighting poverty step-by-step and ameliorating the plight of the poor and vulnerable people across the country.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, (MBNP), Udoma Udo Udoma disclosed this at the second three-day Social Protection Cross Learning Summit with the theme, “Improving the Lives of Poor and Vulnerable Nigerians: Lessons from Implementing Social Protection in Nigeria.”

He said the FG is fighting poverty not just by giving people fish to eat but by teaching them how to catch fish so that they can use that to solve their problems.

“We have review programmes of social interaction put up by the government and the testimonies are there on how it is improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable in the society,” he said.

The special adviser to the President on Social Protection Plan, Hajia Maryam Uwais in her opening remark said, the summit was to further discussion on how to address the challenges of the poor and vulnerable in the society adding that they have confidence that they have a concerted effort in eradicating poverty in the land.

“We are mandated to coordinate the social protection issues and the aim is to digest strategies to curb issues relating to the vulnerable in our country.”

