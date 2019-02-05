Nigeria Today

FG Will Ban Tomato Paste Importation This Year – Audu Ogbeh

3 hours ago
The Federal Government is to ban importation of tomato paste before the end of this year, the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, has said.

Addressing tomato farmers at Dangote Tomato Processing Firm in Kadawa, Kura Local Government in Kano yesterday, Ogbeh said the ban was aimed at encouraging massive production of tomato by local farmers.

He said the government would invest N250bn in the Bank of Agriculture to help farmers with loan facilities.

