Governor Wike Fires Rivers TV, Radio Stations’ MDs Over Their Failure To Attend BON Meeting

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dismissed the Managing Directors of three television and radio stations in the state. A statement from his office says they were sacked because of their failure to attend a meeting by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led by the Chairman, Mr John Momoh.

The stations whose MDs were sacked are the Rivers State Television, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.

Governor Wike said he was embarrassed that none of the state-owned broadcasting parastatals honoured such an important meeting.

BON is holding its 71st General Assembly in the state, which would be focusing on raising the bar in the digitalization of the broadcast industry.

