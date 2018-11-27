Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Business >> Governor Wike Fires Rivers TV, Radio Stations’ MDs Over Their Failure To Attend BON Meeting

Governor Wike Fires Rivers TV, Radio Stations’ MDs Over Their Failure To Attend BON Meeting

6 hours ago
Share this post:

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has dismissed the Managing Directors of three television and radio stations in the state. A statement from his office says they were sacked because of their failure to attend a meeting by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) led by the Chairman, Mr John Momoh.

The stations whose MDs were sacked are the Rivers State Television, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.

Governor Wike said he was embarrassed that none of the state-owned broadcasting parastatals honoured such an important meeting.

BON is holding its 71st General Assembly in the state, which would be focusing on raising the bar in the digitalization of the broadcast industry.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh