How Abuja Centenary City will save Nigeria $8b

Abuja’s centenary city is expected to save the country about $8 billion in capital flight when completed says the Managing-Director of the Centenary Economic City Free Zone, Dr. Ikechukwu Odenigwu.

The Abuja centenary city was a project initiated by the last administration in Abuja, but had been stalled by alleged claims of graft.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Odenigwu said the project will provide a 400-bed ultra-modern hospital with latest equipment adding that the design cater for tourist centres and ultra-modern sports facilities, specially meant to rake in foreign exchange from sports tourists all over the world.

The Centenary City from its designed model has 260 luxury villas, 139 office buildings, 313,697 spaces for hotel suites and service apartments and many others.

The value of the entire contract stood at $18.5 billion with N10 billion already gone in the project as part payment.

