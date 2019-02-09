I Stopped Playing Love in Movies For The Sake Of My Husband – Mercy Johnson

Share this post:









Mercy Johnson who recounted the ups and downs of marriage and the sacrifices she had to make to sustain a happy home, disclosed that she stopped acting love the day she met her husband.

Mercy Johnson who spoke in a new interview, also stated that she can’t act nude at this point in her life. Here are excerpts from the interview below;

How do you spice up your own marriage, as we see more of you and your husband on Instagram?

I don’t want to talk about my husband. Everybody knows that my husband is very cute. So, don’t let him take the shine off the interview (laughs).

How do you cope as a mother and actress?

I have kids, they always see me like the role model they have. So, everyday I try to do better to cover up the mistakes I made in the past. I try to make better diaries for them to avoid embarrassment, the Internet never forgets. I wouldn’t want them to grow up to see any embarrassing thing about me on the Internet. One day, I asked my daughter what she wants to become when she grows up, she looked me in the eyes and said: ‘Mummy, I want to be exactly like you’.

Are you happy with what you have achieved so far as an actress?

Yes, extremely happy. But I can still do better. We are never satisfied. I have goals to accomplish. Some are fulfilled, some I’m working very hard to accomplish. As long as you are alive, you always try to do better.

What kind of role you won’t play at this stage?

I think it’s nudity, any form of nudity.

What if your husband allows you?

He will never give me that consent. My husband is an Ishan man. Yes, he wouldn’t like that kind of thing. But I have to be very careful with everything I do now, because I have kids. I have to live right for them; and do everything within my comfort zone to maintain a clean slate. I have stopped doing romance roles; I now do more of comedy. I think I have enough of romance movies.

Is it because your husband gets jealous watching you kiss in movies?

From the minutes we started dating, I stopped taking body contact or body touching roles. I had to move to the next level

