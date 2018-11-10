In The Next Four Years, All 774 LGAs Will Be Connected To The Internet – Udoma Udo Udoma

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, says the Federal government has mapped out strategies to ensure that all the 774 local government areas in Nigeria will have internet connectivity within the next 4 years.

Udoma disclosed this while speaking at the 42nd Annual Conference of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) in Lagos.

“Government has set up an Industrial Policy & Competitiveness Advisory Council (Industrial Council), with extensive private sector membership, as a vehicle for partnering with the private sector on the industrialization drive. One of the projects supported by the Industrial Council, is a project to increase broadband penetration across all geopolitical zones of the country. This project is intended to ensure that within the next four years every single one of the 774 LGAs in the country will be provided with fibre connectivity” he said

