Kano Hisbah Board Destroys 30 Full Trailer Loads Of Beer Estimated To Worth ₦150m

The Kano State Hisbah Board has seized and destroyed 30 trailer loads of beer estimated to worth ₦150 million.

In a statement released on Tuesday December 25th, the board’s Public Relations Officer, Adamu Yahaya, said that the cartons of beer were destroyed on Monday evening December 24th after interception at Kalebawa on Danbata Road in Dawakin Tofa area.

“The Kano State Law No. 4 of 2004 has banned the manufacture and use of intoxicants in the state. Furthermore, an order was given by a magistrates’ court for us to go ahead with the exercise,” the public relations officer said.

The worth of a trailer load of beer is between N5.2 million and N5.5 million.

The sale of beer and its consumption has been banned in Kano state.

